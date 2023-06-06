Mitchell Eugene Thornhill

Mitchell Eugene “Country Shaker” Thornhill, 65, of Laurel passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Friday, Feb. 14, 1958, in Wesson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mitchell was a seasoned truck driver for over 40 years. He also served as an associate pastor of Amazing Grace ministry. He loved his Lord, his family and his country. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mitchell was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Mable Thornhill; daughter Joanie Read; parents James and Janie Sue Thornhill; and grandson Braiden West.
Survivors include his current wife Barbara Thornhill; son Mitchell “Bubba” Thornhill Jr. (Kayla); daughter Crystal West (Mike); son-in-law Steven Read; stepsons,Chris Lightsey (Nickie) and Kenny Lightsey (Vera); stepdaughter Beth Lightsey; brothers Jim Thornhill (Janet), Dennis Thornhill (Clara) and Scooter Thornhill (Tena); sisters Lajuan Walker and Sue Thornhill; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jay Johnson, Steven Read, Matthew Holifield, Jonathan Walker, Kane Rowell and William “Sug” Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher West and Bubba Thornhill.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
