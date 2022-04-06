Molly K. Silfies-Hulbert

Molly K. Silfies-Hulbert, 74, of Boone, N.C., died peacefully on April 3, 2022, of natural causes. She was born July 13, 1947, in Laurel.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis L. Silfies and Doris Silfies; and her son William David Lee III.

Molly is survived by her four children, Unity Hulbert, Kenneth Hulbert, Kati Cheek and Angela Interiano-Cooper; sister Cindy Silfies; 15 grandchildren; and numerous friends.

Besides spending time with her children and friends, Molly had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, travel, Reiki, reading, cooking and baking. 

She was an avid mycological enthusiast.

“It was when we saw only her footprints in the sand; we knew she carried us” — Kenny, Unity, Angela, Kati

