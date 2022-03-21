Mona Boykin Fairchild, 83, passed away on March 17, 2022.
Mona was born March 26, 1938, in Jones County to Connie and Agnes Grafton Boykin. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School, where she enjoyed spending time with her friends as majorettes in the band. She attended Jones County Junior College, where she also participated as a majorette.
Mona was a faithful member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where she served as secretary for almost 20 years. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at South Central Regional Medical Center for 17 years.
Mona married Gene Fairchild in 1956 and they remained a loving couple until his death in 2013. They had two children, Steve and Terri.
She was preceded in death by her parents Connie Monroe and Agnes Grafton Boykin; brother Connie Jerry Boykin; and her husband Wyatt Eugene Fairchild.
She is survived by son Steve (Dina) Fairchild of Redding, Calif.; daughter Terri (Steve) Mann of Sumrall; and three grandsons, Jared and Michael Mann of Sumrall and Tyler Fairchild of Redding.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Steve Jackson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jay Boykin, Justin Boykin, Trent Boykin, Buddy Blackmon, Ronnie Jones and Danny Byrd. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons from West Laurel Baptist Church.
