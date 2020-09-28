Mona N. Reeves, 80, of Laurel died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Columbus. She was born Monday, Aug. 5, 1940 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sharon in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sharon with burial to follow in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Matt Olson will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Reeves was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon. A bookkeeper for nearly 40 years, she was known for her attention to detail, her appreciation of fine jewelry, a great sale at JC Penney and McRae’s, and her love of being creative whether with the sewing machine or the paintbrush. She lived each day to spend it with her family, and they will forever know how much she cherished and loved each one of them. "Mona Joy" was one of a kind.
She was preceded in death by her father R.C. Nowell; mother Jewel Nowell; sisters Tommie and Robbie; and brothers Bobby, A.R. and Marlyn.
Survivors include husband of 61 years Benny Reeves; daughters Lisa Veazey (Terry) and Cynthia Greene; grandchildren Trey Veazey (Jessica), Joy Veazey (Keath Pearson) and Ben Veazey; great-grandchildren Maybelle Veazey, Henry Veazey and Kylan Pearson; brothers H.E. Nowell (Mae) and E.J. Nowell (Mitchrie); sisters Tena Craven and Janene Marrs (Jim); and sister in-law Sybil Nowell.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Nowell, Matthew Nowell, Bubba Campo, Shelby Nowell, Charlie Nowell and Kevin Baucum.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
