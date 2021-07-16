Monica Lynn Maxcey, 41, of Heidelberg lost her battle with cancer on July 14, 2021. She passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Laurel on Dec. 27, 1979. Her father is Melton Lamar Craven and mother Teresa Diane Reeves.
Monica was preceded in death by her mother Teresa Reeves.
Her husband is Timothy Maxcey.
Survivors include her four children, Matthew, Makayla, Mason and Marshall; and a long line of loving family and friends.
Monica touched so many people in her ministry for the Lord! She was always smiling and witnessing about the Lord no matter where she was! Her smile lit up a room. She truly showed how to love unconditionally.
A graveside services for family and friends will be at Crossroad Baptist Church Cemetery in Waynesboro on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Maxcey, Joey Maxcey, Timothy Maxcey, Gib Andrews, Melton Craven and Matt Andrews. Alternate pallbearers will be Seth Craven and Greg Haden.
