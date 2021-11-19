Morris Wayne Endsley, 86, of Laurel died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Rev. Daniel Hathorne will officiate. A graveside service will occur at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. Mr. Endsley was a retired salesman and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was also a Free Mason and US Navy veteran.
Mr. Endsley was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Lee Endsley and daughter Cristy Lee Endsley.
Survivors include three sons, David Endsley of Huntsville, Ala., Sam Endsley of Springfield, Mo., and Mark Endsley of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters Joyce Endsley Teague and Peggy Endsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
