Mosella Sanders Newman, formerly of Laurel, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
A memorial services will be at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in New Orleans on March 11 at 10 a.m. A second service will be on March 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the National Oak Park High School Alumni Association (NOPHSAA) in Mosella’s memory. Send donations to NOPHSAA, P.O. Box 6495 Laurel, MS 39441.
