Celebration of Life services for Mr. Larry Burnett, 72 of Wedowee, Ala., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lineville Church of Christ with Billy Hayes and Cade Somers officiating.
Larry was born in Laurel on March 7, 1946. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1964, where he played football and ran track.He was the owner of Burnett Painting Company, Inc. Larry loved to go camping, fishing, hunting and doing anything with his grandsons, who were the loves of his life, and he was an avid Alabama fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Celia Mae Burnett; his twin brother Garry Burnett; and nephew Wesley.
Larry is survived by his wife Martha Shows Burnett; daughter Michelle (Jeff) Novitch of Marietta, Ga.; son Trent (Kathy) Burnett of Newnan, Ga.; grandsons Brodie and Bradley Burnett; brothers Dee (Cassie) and Donice (Louann) Burnett; sister Berniece (Bruce) Moss; eight nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice of Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rally Foundation, which is a foundation providing research funding for childhood cancer research (RallyFoundation.org) or Rainbow Omega, a faith-based non-profit organization that provides vocational and residential programs to adults with intellectual disabilities (RainbowOmega.org).
