Mrs. Eddie Dement

Mrs. Eddie “Dee” Dement, 65, of Wiggins, died peacefully at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg on Aug. 8, 2019. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her companion Gerald Ray Cruthirds of Wiggins; two sons, Richard Chad Vaughn of Hattiesburg and Cory Wilson Vaughn (MJ) of Petal; one daughter, Tonya Smith (Jeremy) of Wiggins; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; sisters Sonja Chambers of Laurel, Jane Speed of Ellisville, Nellie Jones of Sandersville and Jackie Doggett of Richton; and one brother, Robert Dement of Ellisville.
Services will be noon at Saturday, Aug. 10, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Interment will be in Bounds Cemetery.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.