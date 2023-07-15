Mrs. Hazel Cook
July 19, 1919-July 13, 2023
Services for Mrs. Hazel Cook,103, of Ellisville, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday at West Ellisville Baptist Church. Mrs. Cook passed from this life on July 13, 2023. Brother Jerry East will officiate the service with burial to follow in Ellisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. prior to the service, also at the church.
Mrs. Cook retired after 24 years of service as a registered nurse from Community Hospital in Laurel, where she was awarded Nurse of the Year in 1983. She was a very active member of West Ellisville Baptist Church. She loved caring for her flowers and small garden pots, doing crossword puzzles and reading her Bible daily. She was a wonderful cook and was lovingly known as “Mama Hazel” to all.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Cook; son William Thomas "Bill" Cook Jr.; daughter Roma Faye Herring; and sisters Lola Irene Wright and Eva Lavene Williams.
She is survived by her daughters Rita Ann (Mike) Holmes of Sherwood, Ore., Hazel Gail (Tom) Sumrall of Richton and Paula Jean (Ronnie) Green of Ellisville; son Robert Joel Cook of Laurel; son-in-law Reuben Reed Herring of Tylertown; daughter-in-law Martha Cook of Memphis; sister Thelma Jean Reed; brother Rivers Wayne (Faye) Holmes; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nolan Green, Rivers Green, Jason Cook, Colby Reeves, Jason Phillips and Thomas Montgomery.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.