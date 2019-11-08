Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 11, at noon at Walnut St. Church of Christ in Dickson, Tenn., with Brother Steve Baggett officiating. Place of rest will be in the Dickson Union Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson and on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mrs. Myra Enfinger Measells, 73 of Dickson died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born in Dothan, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Elmer Ladon Enfinger and Mary Meadows Enfinger Jones and was preceded in death by her husband Sherod Lee “Butch” Measells Jr. and her daughter Jana Measells. Myra was a retired teacher and a member of the Walnut St. Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son Brad Measells (Tara) of Manchester, Tenn.; daughter Lydia Measells of Seattle; and granddaughter Olivia Measells.
Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson. Sign an online guestbook at Taylorsince1909.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.