Myra Lucille Stringer Broadhead was born on May 27, 1925, in Stringer and went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the age of 96.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. at Charity Free Will Baptist Church on Mill Creek Road and burial to follow in Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Gary M. Walters will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dee McIntosh, Neil Drennan, Micheal Landrum, C.J. Landrum, Trevor Ward and Hayden Landrum. Honorary pallbearer were Andy McIntosh.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rufus Stringer and Patsy Jordan Stringer; her husband Alcus James “A.J.” Broadhead; three brothers, Roland Stringer, O.C. Stringer and Oree Stringer; four sisters, Myrtle Stringer, Elmira Simpson, Odette Bush and Dorothy Phillips; son Alford James “Jimmy” Broadhead; daughter Linda Drennan; and great-grandson Joseph Ward Howard.
She is survived by one brother Robert Stringer; four daughters, Sue Ross, Brenda Ward (Donnie), Judy McIntosh and Gail Landrum (Darrell); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-granddaughters.
She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at the age of 17 and was faithful to him all her days. She was a member of Charity Free Will Baptist Church in the Myrick Community.
In her early years, she did hold a couple of jobs, but at the age of 20, with the birth of her first child, she realized her favorite job, the one she always mentioned first, the one that brought her so much joy, that of being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to cook, sew and garden, and always made sure that her family was well taken care of.
Lucille was a humble example of what a “Lady” is supposed to be. She was always very mild-tempered and quiet. She has born the burdens of every family member who has ever confided in her. For such a small woman, she has carried a tremendous load.
Lucille was loved by all who knew her and she returned that love whole-heartedly. There has never been a cross word spoken about her.
She lived a long-hard life, but a very full life with her Lord’s love and strength as her guide. She leaves behind a great legacy of love.
