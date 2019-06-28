Myrtle Q. Smith gained her wings to heaven on June 26, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Newman, Ga., on Jan. 24, 1932.
Being a very independent and hard-working woman throughout her entire life, she was employed more than 32 years with the Hattiesburg American and the Laurel Leader-Call. Myrtle was dedicated to her children and grandchildren in every way possible and always willing to help others in need. Her artistic creativity was displayed in her love for ceramics, painting, sewing and cooking.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents Dempsey and Ollie Speagle; brothers Troy Speagle, Jimmy Speagle and Jerry Speagle; sisters Nellie Broadhead, Martha Johnston and Hazel Henry; daughter Lecta Perry; and two grandsons, Mark Lane and Micheal Shane Everahart. She is survived by five children, Roger Smith, Hosey Smith and Denise Strickland, all of Laurel, Waynett (husband Calvin) Parker of Moss Point and Michelle (husband David) Winters of Kennesaw, Ga.; grandchildren Roger Everahart, Tascha Johnson, Stacie (husband Tommy) Bailey, Anthony (wife Kenzie) Winters, Kaitlyn Winters, Luke Winters, Amanda Smith, April (husband Jerad) Sellers and Shay Smith; great-grandchildren Brittany and Brianna Everahart; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jerad Sellers, Calvin Parker, David Winters, Anthony Winters, Tommy Bailey and Charles Ray Magee. Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Winters.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel from 5-8 pm on Friday, June 28. The funeral service and burial will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Methodist Church. Officiating minster will be Brother Jimmy Holder.
