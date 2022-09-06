N. Lamar Creel, 91, of Ovett passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Hollandale.
When Lamar was at a young age, the Creel family moved from Hollandale back to Perry County, where they lived until they later moved to Jones County. Lamar graduated from Whitfield High School, where he played basketball and ultimately met Miss Rachel Sumrall, whom he married in 1953. Lamar and Rachel attended Unity Chapel Church of God until it closed its doors, upon which time they began attending Pleasant Ridge Church of God, where Mrs. Rachel attends to this day.
He retired from the United States Postal Service in June 1988 after many years of faithful service both in Ovett and Ellisville. He also raised cattle for many years at his farm on Ovett-Moselle Road.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nollie E. and Susan Etta Walley Creel; sister Oveta Gay Creel Swanson; and brother James Willis “Doe Billy” Creel.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years Rachel Rita Sumrall Creel; his children Denise R. Creel Dunigan (Danny) of Vicksburg, Terry L. Creel (Hope) of Rome, Ga., Malcolm L. Creel of Baton Rouge, La., and Melvin B. Creel (Tracey) of Prairieville, La.; sister Wanda Faye Creel Hinton (Lester) of Richton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The funeral was on Aug. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements. Burial followed in Beech Cemetery in Ellisville. Pastor Lamar Harrison and Pastor Eddie Edwards officiated. Special music was provided by Lamar Harrison, Kay Harriso, and Patsy Rainey.
Pallbearers were Tom Gatlin, Greg Waits, Sam Davis, Ron Ladner, Walter Roberts and Tom Walters.
Honorary pallbearers were Sarah Windham, Pam Lawrimore, Brittany Alnseirat and Brenda Burgess, who served as caregivers for Mr. Lamar and continue to serve as caregivers for Mrs. Rachel.
Memorial donations may be made at any Community Bank location to the account of Unity Chapel Church of God or to the Invisible Hands Fund of Pleasant Ridge Church of God, 107 Crosby Road, Moselle, MS 39459.=
