Nancy Alexander Lindstrom, 85, community leader, humanitarian, political enthusiast, loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandma and giving friend went to be with her Heavenly Father on Dec. 28, 2022 in Jackson. Her infectious smile and laugh will always be remembered. She brightened the atmosphere when she walked in the room.
Nancy was born in Bay Springs to Prentiss and Emily Denson Alexander on Aug. 12, 1937. She was the youngest of five children and very close to her father, who owned the local hardware store. Nancy graduated from Bay Springs High School in 1955. She attended two years at Mississippi College before transferring to Florida State University, where she studied business education, was an active member of Sigma Kappa sorority and First Baptist Church Tallahassee. She met the love of her life and future husband Eric Lindstrom at the FSU Baptist Student Union. Nancy graduated with a BS in Business Education and was honored with membership in the Pi Omega Pi National Education Teacher Honor Society.
Eric and Nancy were married on July 24, 1960, in Bay Springs and had two children, Laura Lindstrom and Ric Lindstrom. Eric was a physician in the military, away from the home for extended periods, including one year in Vietnam. Nancy was a career Army wife, devoted to making a home for her family wherever her husband was stationed — becoming involved in her local community, church and choir at every location.
In 1976, Eric and Nancy left the military full-time, choosing to make their permanent home in Laurel. Once in Laurel, Nancy became involved in the church and continued her focus on raising her family. The entire family was active at First Baptist Laurel, with Eric and Nancy teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. Through the years, she served on numerous committees at First Baptist Church, including director of WMU, nominating committee, capital improvements committee and others.
Nancy enjoyed playing tennis and snow skiing, and encouraged her children to participate in sports and other activities. She attended every tennis match, football game, basketball game, baseball game or other event with her kids, and she continued sharing times like these with her grandchildren.
Nancy expanded her community involvement by becoming a local, state and national civic leader. Locally, she served on the Jones County Forestry Board and was a member of Laurel Junior Auxiliary. Nancy was awarded Humanitarian of the Year in 1988 by JA for her work against drugs in local high schools. Statewide, she was actively involved with and served as president of Drug Research and Education Association in Mississippi and president of the Mississippi State Medical Association Alliance. Nationally, Nancy served as president of the Southern Medical Association Alliance and was a board member of the American Medical Association Political Action Committee.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Prentiss and Emily Denson Alexander; and her brothers Prentiss “P.C.” Alexander Jr., William H. Alexander and Denson D. Alexander.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Dr. Eric E. Lindstrom, MD; children Laura Lindstrom of Laurel and Eric “Ric” Lindstrom Jr. (Tina) of Whitefish, Mont.; sister Jane Alexander Cole of Philadelphia, Miss.; grandchildren Anna Lindstrom Morgan (Andrew) and Emily “Alex” Lindstrom Diethelm (Chris); and great-grandchildren Davis Morgan and Blair Morgan.
A celebration of life will be at First Baptist Church Laurel on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. with the visitation preceding the service at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery at 2806 Emmy Road in Laurel. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Carr Alexander, William Alexander, Denny Cole, Tim Cole, Sam Albritton and Andrew Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Alexander, Sellers Cole and Chris Diethelm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the First Baptist Church Endowment Medical Mission Fund.
