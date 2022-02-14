On Feb. 11, 2022, Nancy Carol Richards of Ellisville passed away after a brief illness. Surrounded by her daughters, she left this earth and entered the arms of her Savior.
Nancy was born on Christmas day in1957 in Jackson. She was the youngest of eight children born to John Calvin and Inell Hickson Smith.
She married the love of her life Lonnie Martin Richards of Laurel on March 26, 1975.
Nancy was a longtime employee of Howard Transportation, where she worked more than 38 years. She worked in many different positions. Her final position with the company ended in customer service. Her work family was very important to her. She loved them very much.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. They were her entire world. She could often be seen cheering them on from game sidelines, beauty pageants and school events.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Martin Richards; and her parents John Calvin and Inell Hickson Smith.
She is survived by her daughters Marta (Chris) Carmical, Beth Wilson and Jennifer (Joshua) Vanderslice; grandchildren Drew and Wesley Carmical, Addison, Darby and Elliott Wilson, and Jocelyn and Jonah Vanderslice.
Pallbearers will be Chris Carmical, Drew Carmical, Wesley Carmical, Joshua Vanderslice, Danny Smith and Doug James.
Visitation will be at Parkview Baptist Church, 930 N 10th Ave. in Laurel, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church followed by interment in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440; American Cancer Society www.donate3.cancer.org; or Relay for Life of Jones County www.relayforlife.org/jonesms.
