Nancy Elizabeth Richardson Bush was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Hattiesburg and passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Laurel.
Nancy graduated from William Carey College in 1966 with a degree in home economics. After graduation, she went to work with the Mississippi State Extension Service. While with the Extension Service, she served as the Smith County Home Economist from 1966-71 and the Hinds County Money Management Agent from 1972-76. She thoroughly enjoyed her time at the Extension Service, where she was able to help people and made many lifelong friends.
After her children were born and the family moved to Laurel, she continued to be involved with the Extension Service as a volunteer through the 4-H program. She devoted her talents and skills to helping numerous young people with projects and participation through this program. It was something that she enjoyed and continued throughout the years. She also was very active in the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel and the Jones County Medical Association Alliance, as well as many other local civic organizations. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Laurel throughout her life and spent many Sunday mornings in the nursery, a place she loved to be.
Nancy was a lady who loved all children and always had time for them. She found immense joy spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She always had an open heart and an open house, not just for friends and family, but for everyone. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Dr. George R. Bush, of Laurel; two sons, Kyle Bush (Nichole) of Hattiesburg and Richard Bush (Dana) of Madison; and four grandchildren, Carter and Matthew Bush of Hattiesburg and Ethan and Anna Bush of Madison.
She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara McNair of Hattiesburg and Sue Ross of Gulfport, as well numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Edith Richardson; brothers John Richardson and Tommy Richardson; special aunt Jewell Lee; and cousins Peggy Lee and Bobby Lee.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at First Baptist Church of Laurel, with Dr. Randy Turner officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Providence Cemetery in Eatonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial gift to the Children’s Ministry of First Baptist Church. Contributions can be mailed to First Baptist Children’s Ministry c/o First Baptist Church Laurel, 607 W. 5th Street, Laurel, MS 39440.
