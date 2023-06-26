Nancy Helen Duke was welcomed into her eternal home on June 23, 2023. She was born in Mount Vernon, Ind., on Aug.12, 1929, to Helen and John Stuart Yow. She lived a full life where her faith in and love of Jesus was the foundation and her family was the centerpiece.
She was the loving mother of Nan Perritt and Coach Buddy Duke, and she was the mother-in-love of Hardie Perritt and Kerry Duke. She was the dearest grandmother “Nanny” to Emily and Kevin Wright, John and Ashleigh Perritt, Paige Bullock and Ashleigh and Stephen Firmin. She adored all of her great-grandchildren Sarah, Ann Hardie, Samuel, Jillian, Holt, Will, Amber, Kennedy, Karson, Blayne, Khloe, Camie, Riley and Shine; and great-great-granddaughter Navy.
Nancy loved being involved in the life of Westminster Presbyterian Church, especially her prayer group. She enjoyed her garden club, and she was the biggest cheerleader for whatever team her son Buddy was coaching, especially the Laurel Tornadoes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Dr. John Yow and Emily Holt; and her beloved husband of more than 57 years Blanton Duke.
Pallbearers will be John Tucker, Phil Buehler, Bud Blackledge, Rick Farmer, Todd Breland, Bobby Hall, Ryan Earnest and Jerry Shoulders. Honorary pallbearers will be David Holt, Robert Hayes and the officers of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, June 27, at noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
