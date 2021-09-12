Nancy Irene Wilson (Eliand, Ratcliff) passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 at the age of 54.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and sister-in-law.
She is survived by her loving husband Chris Wilson; lovingly remembered by her daughter Jessica Hatfield; son-in-law Joshua Hatfield; son Franklin Ratcliff; and her four granddaughters. She will also be remembered by her sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and
nephews.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher.
She was a believer in Jesus Christ. She spent 29 years in volunteer service with Love In Action Mission. When God invaded her life 29 years ago, it was very evident old things passed and all things were new.
She spent her life serving others. She truly walked out Matthew 25:40. She could be seen around town ministering to the least of these.
She was not a respecter of persons when asked to share her testimony. It touched the hearts of all who heard it.
In her words “I love serving God. Spending time with my husband. Family is very important to me.” This was evident in every part of her life.
Visitation will be for Mrs. Wilson from 2:30-4 p.m. Monday, Sept.13, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with the service to follow at 4 p.m.
Pallbearers include Buster Lambert, Jason Harris, Zachariah Graham, Kennith Parker, Christopher Beasly, Michael Beasly and Joshua Everett.
