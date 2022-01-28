On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Nancy Jean Ellis passed away at her home at the age of 67.
Nancy was born in Laurel, Mississippi on August 17, 1954 to Robert Sigler Ellis and Eleanor Jean Pritchard Ellis. She graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in the class of 1972. She was a graduate of Mississippi College and received her law degree from Mississippi College School of Law in 1981.
Following graduation from law school, Nancy began her career as a petroleum landman at Shell Oil, spending most of her career in Houston, Texas. While working for Shell, she travelled around the country performing property evaluations and acquisitions until her retirement in 2010.
In 1989, she married the love of her life, Erbin Ray Keith. Nancy and Erbin loved traveling and collecting beautiful and unusual antiques.
Nancy lived life to the fullest, and did not let diabetes stop her. She was an active member of The Mayflower Society, Daughters of The American Revolution, and Colonial Dames, and held offices in each group. She was a member of The Little Garden Club, Laurel First United Methodist Church, and a volunteer at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
Nancy loved gardening, making jewelry, and research, especially genealogy and family history. She was very well-read, and loved her cats.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. Ellis, Sr and Eleanor Jean Pritchard Ellis Davis; and by her, husband Erbin R. Keith.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert S. Ellis, Jr (Ellen) and Thomas O. Ellis (Sylvia); nephew John Robert Ellis; nieces Victoria Ellis and Annalee Ellis; stepson Erbin Brian Keith (Melissa), stepdaughter Renee Keith Linn (Randy); step-grandchildren Erbin Conor Keith, Sheridan Keith, Cheyenne Linn Harward; as well as aunt Willy Ellis and many dear cousins.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Judy Ellis, Nilda Witty, and Delores (Lolis) Castillo de Sanchez for special love and care. They also wish to thank Truitt Taylor, Elliott Bell, and all of Nancy’s neighbors for their love and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Laurel First United Methodist Church, 420 N. 5th Avenue, Laurel, MS, 39440; or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.
