Dr. Nancy Lawhon Panaretos M.D., 72, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday graveside at Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Panaretos; her son Christopher Paul Pride; parents Fred and Madge Lawhon.
She was a retired radiologist at the University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She attended Millsap College and graduated from Mississippi State. She received her medical degree from University Mississippi Medical School. She loved to travel around the world.
She is survived by her brother Bob Lawhon (Mary Margaret) of Laurel; niece Beth Lawhon Stroud (Pat) of Bull Gap, Tenn.; and nephew Rod Lindsey Lawhon (Angie) of Collins.
