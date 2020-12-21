Nancy Louise Musgrove Rushing passed to her heavenly home on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Born April 17, 1943 to Jennings and Vondale Musgrove, Nancy Louise Musgrove was raised in Soso along with her four siblings, Helen, Becky, Ann and Charles. She would later marry Howard Wesley Rushing from Petal, to which they were married for 58 years. They set their roots in Laurel and started their lives and family together. Louise had three children, Sherry, Pam and John. She had five grandchildren, Corey, Somer, Deven, Justin and Chase. She also had four great-grandchildren.
Louise was a loving person with Christ in her heart and a passion for fashion and never to be seen without the perfect outfit, makeup and jewelry. She lived her life with others always in mind. She was a wonderful homemaker for her family. Although she has gone to be with our Lord and with our dad and sister, she will be missed by all those that knew her. She was an inspiration and a precious mother to her children.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
