Nancy Parker Ford, born July 14, 1941, passed away at her home on Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 77.
Services will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church 6-8 p.m. Saturday and again at 1 p.m. Sunday. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with interment at Fellowship Cemetery in Smith County. Rev. Cary Kimbrell will officiate.
Mrs. Ford graduated from Gulfport High School, Perkinston Junior College and Ole Miss, and held a master’s degree in history. She was retired from the Social Security office after 42 years of service. She was a member Bethlehem Baptist Church and was also a member of the UDC and the Order of Confederate Rose.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her parents Henry M. Parker and Jessie Claude Smith Parker; and her brother William Parker.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years Carl Ford; special friends Mike and Jody Merritt, George Jaynes, Ginnie Welborn and John Cox. She was considered a mother to many.
