Music lover and retired pastor’s wife, Nannie Ruth Malone, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the age of 91 and is now worshipping in heaven alongside her husband Rev. Charles W. Malone Jr. and her son Rev. Danny R. Malone, who preceded her in death.
Ruth was committed to ministry and loved playing the piano and singing. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Malone Sims and son-in-law Walter C. Sims; grandsons Patrick C. Sims and his wife Alana Sims and Jamie K. Sims; daughter-in-law Jamie Malone; and grandson Matthew and Tiffany Taylor and their son Guthrie.
Born July 11, 1931, Ruth was the daughter of J.O. and Bessie Weems of Laurel. She has two surviving sisters, Ottie Bankston and Faye Wogamott, and brother Terry J. Weems. Ruth loved her family and loved gathering with her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews for lots of hugs and music and good food! This was one of her great pleasures in life. Her legacy of music and love will be carried on by loved ones who continue to honor her by living their life to the fullest.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 26, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel of Laurel on 4591 Indian Springs Road in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will then take place in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the church of your choice to continue her passionate work for the gospel and helping others.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
