Naomi Adelia Hurst Bankston, 94, of Pine Bluff, Ark., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born June 27, 1927, in Laurel.
In April 1947, she was married to J.D. Bankston. Two daughters were born, and the family of four moved to Pine Bluff, in 1958 from Pascagoula due to transfer from the Moss Point International Paper mill to the newly constructed Pine Bluff mill. For more than 25 years, Ms. Bankston worked for Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff as a teller. She attended Watson Chapel Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, White Hall. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents R.H. Hurst and Minnie Scoggin Hurst; her husband J.D. Bankston in 2007; brother Dr. Clyde Hurst; sister June Bankston; and younger siblings, 2-year-old Harris, and 13-year-old Wilma Ruth.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Price and husband Bill and Maria Grantham of Pine Bluff; brother Rudy Hurst (Janelle) of Biloxi; sister Myrtis Bankston of Laurel; grandchildren Rob Price, Rachel Price Berryhill (Russ), Jamey Price (Michelle), Rebekah Price Finney (Matt), Spencer Grantham, Tyler Grantham (Misty), Phillip Grantham and Adam Grantham (Nikki); great-grandchildren Katelyn, Madelyn and Ashlyn Price, Jacob and Hannah Frueh, Stuart (Mekinsey), David and Catherine Berryhill, Victoria Price, Caleb, Caroline and Charlotte-Ruth Finney, and Oz, Katherine, Ali and Atlas Grantham.
A graveside service was July 31 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Pine Bluff. Rev. Steve Monk officiated. Burial was under the direction of Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Watson Chapel Baptist Church library fund, 5514 Pinnacle Ln, Pine Bluff, AR 71603, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Arkansas chapter (320 Executive Court, Suite 302, Little Rock, AR 72205; “In Memory of Naomi Bankston”: https://www.cff.org/give-today/).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.