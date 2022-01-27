Narval Rowe Robertson Sr., born March 23, 1934, passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2022.
Mr. Robertson was a retired captain from the Pascagoula Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Ruth; and his siblings Walden, Billy and Ned.
He is survived by his wife Carol; children Narval Jr., Sabrina and James; stepchildren Victor, Betty and Judy; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
“As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”-Joshua 24:15.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
