Narvel Keith Adams, 87, of Ovett passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, April 3, 1935, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Ovett with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Rev. Cliff Jenkins will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Adams was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a Mason and an Eastern Star and a member of the Ovett Lodge No. 571 for 69 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Adams; daughter Vickie Adams; his parents Roland Henry and Margaret Eva Adams; and brother Charles Adams.
Survivors include his son Eric Adams (Evelyn); daughter Deadra Smith (George); brothers Rudolph Adams (Janie) and Freddie Adams (Cappy); sisters Dorothy Scott and Diane Smith (Ray); grandsons Elijah Henry Adams and Easton Scott Adams; and granddaughters Erica Faye Adams and Eden Elaine Adams.
Pallbearers will be David Byrd, Hunter Byrd, Scott Nichols, Kirk Landrum, Ashley Adams and Artie Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Freeman, Joey McIntosh and Bryan Rogers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
