Nathan Blakeney Graham, 20, of Gautier died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Gautier. He was born Thursday, July 19, 2001, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 13, from 1-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. at Moss Memory Gardens with burial to follow. Rev. Curtis Pitts will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan graduated from West Jones High School in 2019, and he recently graduated with a degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gautier.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Sammy Graham and maternal grandfather Thomas Fullilove.
Survivors include his father Denny Graham (Falon); mother Robin Fullilove; siblings, Elise Balzli, Nicolas Graham, Giana Graham, Reagan Graham, Audrey Graham, Destin Stephenson and Olivia Stephenson; paternal grandmother Rhonda Graham and maternal grandmother Donna Fullilove; great-grandmother Jean Thrasher; nephew Owen Rain Balzli-Hannan; and paternal aunt Tammy Valentine (Tony).
Pallbearers will be Jamie Valentine, Lane Valentine, David Alfred III, Matt Fulcher, Nathan Archer and Dylan DesJardins.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.