Mr. Nathan Whatley, 57, passed away at his home on April 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.
Nathan was born in Laurel and raised in Stringer by Edward and Hilda Crocker, with the help of his uncle and aunt, Rev. Stanley and Ramona Doggett. Nathan married Johanna Whatley of Laurel on March 18, 2017, in Stringer.
He is survived by wife Johanna Whatley; daughters Shae Mullinax (Scooter), Ami Jones (T.J.) and Katie Freeman (Brent); grandchildren Hannah Mullinax, J.J. Mullinax, Gracee Mullinax, Rhett Jones, Hudson Jones, Lily Freeman and Rosie Freeman; brothers Stacy Whatley, Kevin Whatley (Karen), Howard Crocker (Christy), Ronald Crocker (Barbara) and Jamie Whatley (Julie); sister Marie Whatley; an abundance of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins; and other survivor, Phil Whatley.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Hilda Crocker; sister Ami Crocker; and brother Marc Whatley.
Nathan was a loving husband, dedicated father and adoring grandfather. Nathan loved his Savior and worked to serve Him daily as a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stringer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Nathan was a die-hard Ole Miss fan. Nathan loved fast cars, good music, amazing food and the Stringer Red Devils. He loved entertaining everyone with his sense of humor by telling “truth stretching” stories, especially on Facebook, about his wife's adventures in driving and mowing. His positive outlook on life and forgiving spirit will be an example that will live on with his family members. He was a friend to everyone he came in contact with, and he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Pallbearers will be Jody Waldrup, Stan Welborn, Wayne Tolbert, Randy Slade, James Beech, Willie Thomas, Shane Turner and Jeff English.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Turner Maintenance Crew.
A private graveside service will be had for Mr. Nathan Whatley, with Rev. Stanley Doggett officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer.
