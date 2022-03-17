Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 21, at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, in Moselle for Mr. Neil C. Smith, 85, of Moselle, who died on March 16, 2022 at his residence. Brother Keith Thompson will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Glenn Smith, Bart Smith, Scott Smith, Curtis Ray Beech, Jessie Armstrong and Gary Beech.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Annie Smith; son Robert Neil Smith; and brothers, Dick and Sam Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Ina Smith of Moselle; son Anthony Glenn (Dianne Walker) Smith of Vero Beach, Fla.; daughter Debra Renee (Aaron) Cleveland of Deere Park, Wash.; daughter-in-law Mary Smith of Beacon Falls, Conn.; six grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Neil, Dennis (Kartina), Samuel and Alexander; and five great-grandchildren, Devin, Addison, Lia, Sydney and Sebastian.
He was a cook the entire time while serving eight years in the U.S. Army. He began a construction career building several homes. He loved the outdoors, building a variety of items from scrap wood and enjoyed being a silversmith designing and making all types of jewelry and really loved and enjoyed his gardening.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church.
