TaTa is survived by her fiancé Don Keck of Youngstown, Ohio; sons Paul Walker (Kassie) of Waynesboro and Lance Walker (Bryna) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; granddaughter Rhonda Loper (Darell) of Laurel; sisters Agueda T. Monteclar, Preclosa T. Repollo and Lucia T. Redulla, all of Cebu, Philippines, and Virgina T. Eliassen of Stromstad, Sweden; and numerous stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband D.P. Walker Sr. of Laurel; and her parents Clemente Tiu and Francisca Gomes Tiu of Laurel and Cebu, Philippines.
TaTa was born on Nov. 15, 1954, in Galas Dipolog City, Zamboangadel Norte, to Clemente and Francisca Tiu. She graduated from Southwestern University in Cebu City in 1978 with a Doctorate of Optomery. She married D.P. Walker in 1978. She was a resident of Laurel for more than 42 years. She worked at Ellisville State School for 28 years before she retired.
Tata was a member of numerous Filipino and American Assertations, including The Pine Belt, Gulf Coast, Jackson and others. She was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Father Emmanuel Subaar will officiate. Burial to be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Logan Walker, Maddox Walker, Jardian McDonald, Zain McDonald, Brennen Loper and Darell Loper.
All are welcome to the visitation. The service is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
