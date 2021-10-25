Nelda Evelyn Robertson, 79, of Seminary passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born Friday, Jan. 16, 1942, in Jasper County.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Brother Mickey Kelly will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Nelda spent her days gardening and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Riley and Hildred Graham; two sisters; a brother; three husbands, Charles Kelly, Thurman Spradley and Bob Robertson, along with her live-in love Don Dykes; and daughter Evelyn Mckenley.
Survivors include her five children, Joseph Kelly of Stringer, John Kelly of Big Creek, Timmy Spradley (Bobbie) of Tuckers Crossing, Teresa Hall (John) of Seminary and Mark Spradley of Stringer; sister Lynn Rayner of Canton; her 11 grandchildren, Kevin Thrash of Seminary, Carrie Kelly of Mossville, Josey Kelly of Stringer, Kevin Kelly of Jones County, Shelly Kelly of Pascagoula, Kimberly Field (Gabe) of Tuckers Crossing, Jonathan Hall of Seminary, Jeremy Hall (Desiree) of Collins and Jammie Spradley of Stringer; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tiny Thrash, Kevin Thrash, Jeremy Hall, Jonathan Hall, Logan Thrash and Chris Hurtt.
Honorary pallbearer will be Drake Ratcliff.
