Nelda Jean Ishee, 65, of Stringer passed away May 27, 2021 at UMMC in Jackson. She was born on March 10, 1956, in New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Doris Anne Ishee.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Richard “Ricky” Ishee; daughter Maria Ishee and grandson Bo Richard; brother Steve Ishee (Pattie) of Stringer; sister-in-law Barbara Gail Parker (Lewis) of Laurel; sister-in-law Sherry Graham (Burnis) of Laurel; two aunts, Florence Ishee of Stringer and Barbara Frizzell of Wilmington, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a devoted and selfless wife and mother, but her favorite role was grandma. She was a member of Stringer Baptist Church and loved the Lord dearly. She worked in child care throughout her life and was a teacher’s assistant at Stringer Attendance Center for more than a decade, where she loved each and every child. She loved reading, outings with her daughter and time with friends and family.
A graveside service will be Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer. Brother Buddy Jennings will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jody Ishee, Brian Graham, Adam Graham, Sawyer Graham, Kylon Buquoi and Chris Chandler.
