Nelda Lorraine Keyes Holifield passed away peacefully on to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born May 29, 1936, in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Robert “Bob” and Frances Bradley Keyes; and her husband William Alexander “Bill” Holifield.
She worked at Dixie Electric for 32 years and retired as the executive secretary.
She was a faithful member of Kingston Assembly of God, where her love of the Lord and others was evident. She was the pianist and treasurer right up until her health declined. She was willing to tackle any task set before her. Her gift and love of music really radiated when she sat down at the piano. She loved to play and sing praises to the Lord. I know all of those who had the pleasure of hearing her will remember these times fondly.
She is survived by her son Kerry Holifield (Tina); grandchildren Joey Holifield and Jenna Holifield; brothers Bobby Keyes and Ken Keyes; sister Brenda Wallace; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Memory Chapel, with the funeral being at Kingston Assembly of God on Thursday at 10 a.m. with viewing starting at 9 a.m. Brother Scott Davis and Brother Chris Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
