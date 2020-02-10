Nelda Manasco Robinson of Laurel went to her eternal heavenly home on Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born on Nov. 4, 1950 in Robeline, La.
Ms. Manasco Robinson was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Eula Mae Manasco; her brothers Jack Manasco and George Manasco; and her sisters Carolyn "Dinkie" Manasco and Gertie Doherty.
She is survived by the love of her life for 47 years Bill Robinson; her daughters Candice Fowler (Joel) and Bridget Hosey; son Bub Robinson (Missy); and her five grandchildren, Derek Fowler (Patience), Whitney Fowler (Brett, financé), Lilly Hosey (John, financé), Kayden Waller and Brooke Robinson; her brothers Cecil Manasco (Brenda) and David Manasco (Loretta); her sister Barbara Seals; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Rev. Robby Johnson and Rev. Danny Stringer will officiate. Interment will be in Myrick Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Derek Fowler, Brett Wood, John Harrison, Casey Johnson, Cory Brownlee, Greg Mills and Brian Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International at SendTheWord.org
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
