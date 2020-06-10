On June 9, 2020, Nelda Ruffin Herrington passed away peacefully at the young age of 87. She was born on Jan. 20, 1933 in Jasper County.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nolan and Mary Ruffin; and brothers Cecil Ruffin and Arvis Ruffin.
Her legacy will be carried on by her beloved children, daughter Mary Emily Hughes (Roger), sons Thomas Terry Herrington Jr. (Lynn) and Kevin Ross Herrington (Jan); grandchildren Amy Keene (Michael), Amber Herrington (Willie), Joshua West (Sarah), Devin Herrington and Amanda Herrington; and great-grandchildren Karley Keene, Kelton Keene, Riley West, Owen West and Ingrid Jane Herrington. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Copeland (Jim). Thomas Terry Herrington Sr. (Tom) held the great honor of sharing life with his beloved bride for 70 years.
Nelda had an infectious laugh and never met a stranger. Her table was open to everyone. Nelda’s culinary skills will be marveled at for the decades, but never fully replicated. She was an artist and found pleasure in making life around her beautiful. She thought there was nothing wrong with a little extra glitter and sparkle. Her passion was her family, and she loved fiercely. Nelda was tiny in stature, big on personality, with stories that will be told for years. She will be greatly missed, but her legacies she leaves behind will continue making the life she loved beautiful and ensuring others always feel loved.
Memory Chapel will be in charge of funeral arrangements. A graveside service will be at Our Home Universalist Cemetery located at 2134 Highway 29 North in Ellisville at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
