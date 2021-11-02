Nell H. Walters, 78, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away peacefully Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, January 12, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Lake Congregational Methodist Church in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Lake Congregational Methodist Church with burial to follow in Lake Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. Randy Cook, Bro. Jimmy Holder, and Bro. Bill Ross will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
Nell worked at various local businesses including Phillips Building Supply and American Butane. She retired as Director of Food Services from First Baptist Laurel in 2004 after 20 years of showcasing her passion for southern cooking and her culinary skills. During her years there her servant heart and compassionate spirit won the love of hundreds of both children and adults alike. Her Christian beliefs and love of the Lord were exemplified in her daily life. She was an active member of Lake Congregational Methodist Church. Her love of gardening will live through her with her beautiful plants at her home and her involvement in the Country Gardeners Garden Club. Her one goal in life was to take care of her children, grandchildren, family, and friends and lead them to the salvation she knew in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford Clifton Herrington and Vivian Blackledge Herrington; and sister, Edwina H. Bodie.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald L. Walters; sons, Stephen Walters and Chad Walters (Marlana); 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Walters, Lakan Dew (Nathan), Lexi, Emily, and Austin Walters; one great grandchild, Emma Dew; siblings, Celeste McGill and Clifton Herrington (Rita); a host of nieces, nephews, family, and wonderful friends.
Carrying their mom and grandmother to her final earthly resting place are sons Stephen and Chad Walters and grandson Jeremy Walters. Assisting Pallbearers are Casey Herrington, Corey Compton, and Chris Blackledge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug James, Jackson Tisdale, and Bill Waller.
