Nell P. Milling, 93, of Richland passed away from her earthly home to her heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1927, in Mount Olive.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Mount Olive. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will be in Mount Olive City Cemetery. Brother Buddy Keys will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mount Olive is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Milling was a member of First Baptist Church of Richland. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She worked as the head of nursing at Ellisville State School until retirement. She enjoyed going to church, working in her garden and, most of all, spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Milling; parents Thomas Frank Parrett and Myrtle Mae Hall Parrett; two brothers J.W. Parrett and Bud Parrett; and sister Inez Parrett.
`Survivors include three children, Rozanne Milling Odell and her husband Jim of California, Barbara Milling Cartwright and her husband James of Laurel, and John Robert Milling and wife Debbie of Richland; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Faye Parrett Owens and her husband Buddy of Petal; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
an online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.