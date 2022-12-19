Nell Poore

Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.