Nell Poore 78, of Laurel, MS passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on on Friday. Dec. 16, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Rev. Alan McCord will officiate the service. Burial will be in Moss Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents H.C. Sinclair and Nellie Sinclair; her sisters Peggy Cranford, Willie Mae Ainsworth and Mary Sue Giroux; her brother Billy Sinclair; and her grandson C.J. Kiser.
She is survived by her loving husband John Stanley Poore; her sister Amanda Giles; her son Billy Shirley (Phyllis Touchstone); her daughters Judy Carol Shirley (Kenneth Hopkins), Kay Barry and Janet Kiser (Charlie); stepdaughters Molly Johnson and Amanda Hope Allred; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Chris Rogers, Chris Walker, Josh Walters, Austin Rogers, Kenneth Hopkins and David Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Stringer, Jon Pryor, Kameron Pierce, Chuck Bishop and Roger Dale Russell.
John 16:22 “Therefore you have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, And no one will take your joy away from you…
