Nell Robinson Johnson of Laurel died March 21, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She would have been 91 years young on April 3.
She was an avid gardener and loved all flowers and working in her flower beds. She tried to keep everyone, young and old, warm with her handmade afghans.
She was a faithful member of Union Seminary Baptist Church for more than 40 years until her health failed. She loved the Lord and taught both the young and old. She found strength in her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years W. C. Johnson Jr.; her parents Gomez and Sally Robinson; three brothers; two brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; two nephews; and two nieces.
She is survived by three children, Billy of McComb, and Jean and Susan Nell, both of Laurel; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; her brothers James Wendell Robinson and Max Robinson of Ellisville; along with sister Alma Dean Sanford of Seminary.
Pallbearers will be her church family and those who she taught, Lucas Evans, Mike Chancellor, Buddy Akerman, James Robert Chancellor, Clark Green and Louis Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Aubrey Green, Jamie Green, Wayne Dearman, Keith Reynolds, Billy Brownlee Jr., Garrett Johnson, William Johnson and Steve Johnson.
Joey Lightsey, her former Sunday school member, will officiate at the graveside service on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1844 CR 8 in Jasper County.
Her family requests donations be made in Ms. Nell’s memory to Union Seminary Church, c/o 56 CR 237, Laurel, MS 39443.
