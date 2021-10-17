Nella Mae Langley Sanders, 88, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away peacefully Friday, October 15, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, November 2, 1932 in Ovett, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home and Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Hood and Bro. Steve Jackson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797
Mrs. Sanders, affectionately known as Memaw, spent her life putting others’ needs ahead of her own. Education was always important to her and after obtaining her masters and specialist degrees, she worked as a school teacher and then a librarian until she retired in 1992.
Mrs. Sanders was an active member at West Laurel Baptist Church and enjoyed exploring God’s creation and spending time with family and friends. She devoted all of her life to serving the Lord and will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbiedee Luke and Zella Pitts Langley, son, Jeffery Dean Sanders, sisters, Peggy Payne and Minnie Loutzenheiser, brothers, Luke Langley and William Langley.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Jack Sanders, son Jack Larry Sanders (Marsha), grandchildren, Christopher Lane Sanders (Leah), and Tiffany Sanders Lewis (Webb), great-grandchildren, Katharine Lane Sanders, Jackson Bradley Lewis, and Parker Broadus Sanders, sister, Nancy Milhollin (Bob), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sanders, Webb Lewis, Hunter Langley, Dakota Langley, Jesse Sanders, and Chad Hood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Laurel Baptist Church.
