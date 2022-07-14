Nellie Rachel Tucker, 73 of Ellisville passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Monday, June 20, 1949 in Mississippi.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will follow in Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Eddie Bryant and Brother Wade Bush will officiate.
Nellie was a devoted wife to her husband Don and her family. She was a member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents John W. and Nellie Burch, and her brother Danny Burch.
Survivors include her husband Donald Tucker; daughters Dana Clark (Randy) and Sherrie Hester (Doug); brother John Burch (Myra); sisters Carolyn James, Francis Ellzey (Glen) and Sue Holliday; grandsons Colin Clark, Seth Clark (Nicole), Colby Hester, Joshua Hester (Catherine), Timothy Hester (Carly) and Jonathon Hester; granddaughters Brandi Sanders (Steven), Nicole Irwin, Amanda Shelt (Stephen), Casey Hester and Anna Hester; great-grandsons Darren Clark, Isaac Sanders and Tucker Hester; great-granddaughters Alexa Clark, Skylar Clark and Emma Hester; her beloved pets Cooper and Cody.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and Billy Langley will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Gideons International.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
