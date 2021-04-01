Nellie Ruth Davis
Nellie Ruth Davis, 2 ounces, 5-inches long, was born at 2:37 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Saturday, April 3, at McFarland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Heidelberg at 10 a.m. with Pastor Norma Loposser officiating. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Baby Nellie is the infant daughter of Keagan and Cynsleigh Davis of Laurel. Maternal grandparents are Courtney Walters and Chris Gatlin. Paternal grandparents are Micheal and LeeAnn Davis. Great-grandparents are Tony and Margaret Hodge, Danny and Brenda Gatlin and Troy and Betty Smith. Great-great-grandparents are Roy and Patricia White, Elsie Gatlin and Mary Brewer. Nellie is also survived by her aunts Hayden Davis, Gracie Hodge, Lexi Butler, Emily Gatlin and Annaleigh Gatlin; and her uncle Jackson Gatlin.
Nellie was preceded in death by her great-grandparents James and Shirley Davis; great-great-grandparents Sidney and Nellie Reon, Clayton Gatlin and Bill Hodge; and her great-uncle Joseph Davis.
Grandfathers Michael Davis and Chris Gatlin and uncle Jackson Gatlin will serve as pallbearers.
