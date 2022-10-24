Nelo Dene Curry of Laurel passed away on Oct. 12, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital.
She was born in Laurel on Dec. 27, 1931, to Hassie Leona Black Parker and Oliver Parker. She attended Glade High School, SMCH School of Nursing, University of Mississippi and William Carey University. She worked many years as a registered nurse and in nursing administration at Masonite Hospital and South Central Regional Medical Center before her retirement in 1995.
She was active in SMCH and the William Carey Alumni Associations over the years and served on the board of the SCRMC Credit Union. She loved to read, travel, was a splendid hostess and a wonderful cook, often using her son and husband as taste-testers for her new recipes. She doted on her grandpuppy Scottish terriers Casey and Baxter.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Wallace Curry; and her parents Oliver and Hassie Parker.
She is survived by her son John Nolan Curry; and several close nieces and nephews.
She was cremated, as per her wishes. On Oct. 19, her ashes were interred in a private graveside service at Memorial Gardens in Laurel. She was laid to rest next to her husband of 63 years John Wallace Curry.
