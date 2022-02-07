My precious mother passed from this life to her heavenly rewards Feb. 4, 2022 at South Central Medical Center in Laurel.
Netta Ree Buckalew Hoover, 90, was born to R. C. Buckalew and Nancy Elizabeth Holliman on April 9, 1931.
Netta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Choice L. Hoover Jr.; her stepdaughter Marsha Nores; her sisters Bethel Gainey (Bill), Violet Shows (Felton), Nellene Gainey (Jimmy), Louise Waltman (Howard), Ann Hamilton (Fred) and Nancy Blue (Kenneth); and by her brothers Ralph Buckalew (Willie), Jessie “Shot” Buckalew (Kathleen), Tillis Buckalew and Russell Buckalew.
Netta is survived by her daughter Connie Hoover; 36 nieces and nephews; and more than 100 great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She loved all of her family and friends unconditionally. Her family knew her as “Aunt Ned” and knew that she would cook all their favorite foods when they visited. Her candy bowl was never empty and there was always something to drink in the fridge. No one left her house hungry or unloved. Her memory will live on in the generations of children and friends that knew her.
A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery in Ovett.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
