Nettie Jean Whatley Irwin passed peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Lucedale, but resided in Heidelberg for the past 40 years.

Nettie Jean Whatley Irwin

Nettie Jean Whatley Irwin

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, baking and spending time with family and friends. She spent her last years being cared for by her loving niece Tanya Ansell, sister-in-law Cissy Westbrooks and daughters Robyn Smith and Christi Cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jeff and Lelia Whatley of George County; her brothers Jack Whatley, Jim Whatley and Jeff Whatley; and sister Jean Durrett.

She is survived by her loving husband David Irwin of Heidelberg; daughters Robyn Smith (Roger) of Heidelberg and Christi Cook (Stacy) of Laurel; grandchildren Reagan Smith, Rhett Smith, Dakota Cook and Dusty Cook; great-granddaughters Abriella West and Darcy Cook; two brothers, Joe Whatley of Pearl and Billy Whatley of Semmes, Ala.; niece Claudia Ansell; and many more nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 210, located at 1108 North 9th Ave., Laurel, MS.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.