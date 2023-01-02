Nettie Kathleen Hill Smith passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Jones County Nursing Home in Ellisville. She was born on Feb. 21, 1926.
Nettie was born to Wilson and Barbara Hill of the Soso Community. She was one of 19 children. She was a resident of Laurel. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Soso. She spent her life as a homemaker. She loved to cook and have family around her table.
Nettie was preceded in death by her husband Donnie C. Smith; her daughter Sherry Lynn Pierce; and parents Wilson and Barbara Hill.
She is survived by her children David Smith, Jeanne Sherman Windham (Wayne), Randy Smith (Janet) and Byron Smith (Mary Lynn); 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Herman Hill (Lula Mae); and sisters Pearl Grace Jefcoat (Mondel), Latrice Reeves, Bernice Knight, Patsy Hill and Becky Ingram (Charles).
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Soso on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10-11 a.m. with the service following at 11. Dr. Jim Taylor and Wesley Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery.
