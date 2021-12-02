Services for Mrs. Nettie West, 74, of Ovett will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at County Line Baptist Church in Ovett with Brother Kenny Walters officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery. Mrs. West passed from this life surrounded by her family at her home on Dec. 1, 2021.
Mrs. West worked on the family farm for most of her life and was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Thelma Morgan; her sister Mary Crosby; and her brother Sennett Morgan.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Gary West Sr.; her son Gary (Sharon) West Jr. of Ovett; her daughters Laura (Lee) Scarborough of Ovett and Amanda (Justin) Sims of Laurel; her grandchildren Shannon (Dustin) Millwood, Hunter (Madison) Scarborough, Hollie (Tyler) Clark, Dustin (Mary Rose) Scarborough, Brooke (Cody) David, Austin Sims and Makenzie Sims; six great-grandchildren; her sisters Rachel (John Ray) Pittman of Sumrall and Marthy Myrick of Ovett; her twin sister Betty (Ray) Odom of Soso; and her brother Everett (Patricia) Morgan of Seminary. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
