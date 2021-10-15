Nina Lynn Taylor Kitchens, 72, of Laurel passed from this life Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Saturday, Jan. 22, 1949, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 5-9 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor David Hagan officiating. The burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Raymond Kitchens; daughter Kelley Kitchens; parents Oneil "Red" and Sammie Taylor; brother Glenn Taylor; and father-in-law and mother in-law Oyd and Dorothy Kitchens.
Survivors include her daughter DeeDee Pitts (Steven Miller) of Laurel; sisters Martha Abbey of Ellisville and Nita Hancock of Pearl; brother Jimmy Dale (Evelyn) of Soso; and a host of her aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude for the care of Nina during her stay at ComfortCare Nursing Center. They also would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of South Central Regional Medical Center during her stay on the 1st Floor wing and the Critical Care Unit (CCU). Words cannot truly express the care and sincere compassion that these areas had for both Nina and the family during this difficult time.
Pallbearers will be Allan Abbey, Glen Allen Taylor and Tyler Lowe.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
