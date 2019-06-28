Nina Victoria McCarty Sisk

Nina Victoria “Vickie” McCarty Sisk, 71, of Hopkinsville, Ky., passed away at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home of natural causes.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Jernigan officiating with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Sisk was born in Laurel on July 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Hugh Davis and Nina Lessie Smith McCarty. She was an elementary school teacher at Holiday Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir. She taught mission friends and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Evelyn Gay McCarty.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years Marion W. Sisk Jr. of Hopkinsville; one son, Joseph P. Sisk and his wife Lisa of Hopkinsville; one daughter, Nina Elizabeth Sisk Cantrell and her husband Oliver of Pelham, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Crystal Sisk of Baltimore; two brothers, Hugh Davis McCarty and his wife Sandra of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Vern Edward McCarty of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Victoria Diane Sisk, Lauren Elizabeth Sisk, Hugh Warren Sisk, Sebastian Antonio Cantrell and Annabel Nina Cantrell.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Pennyroyal Hospice at 220 Burley Avenue Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
